Monrovia — The government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Labor, has committed itself to take measures that would eradicate forced labor, modern slavery and human trafficking by 2030.

The government's commitment falls in line with Section 8.7 of the Sustainable Development Goals which calls on member states of the International Labor Organization (ILO) to take immediate and effective measures to secure the prohibition and elimination of the worst forms of child labor, including recruitment and use of child soldiers.

According to the Liberian government, it has begun the process by the development of a National Action Plan (NAP) Document aimed at addressing child labor issues in Liberia from 2018-2030.

"Such, plans are underway for full endorsement of said document by cabinet which sets the platform for addressing child labor through mainstreaming in all sectors of the economy," Labor Minister Moses Kollie said Tuesday.

Liberia as a member State of the International Labor Organization (ILO), ratified ILO Convention 182 in June 2003 which calls for the prohibition and elimination of the worst forms of child labor.

The ILO Convention 138 sets the minimum age for admission to work and recommends that all ratifying countries develop a list of risk as key steps to establish a legal framework that will enable children to participate in labor market.

Speaking Tuesday at the official opening of the Legislative Reform Committee Validation conference on the hazardous list for Liberian Children, Labor Minister Moses Kollie said the development of Hazardous list is unique because it will inform the process leading to the formulation of a regulation on child labor in Liberia.