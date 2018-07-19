Nigerians Divided Over Banky W's Letter to Stalker

It seems that Nigerians cannot get over the letter that Banky W addressed to the "stalker" who made fun of his "deadbeat" Range Rover.

While some are excited and claim that the letter had valuable life lessons, others have opined that it was unnecessary.

See some of the tweets below:

Who has read Banky W's open letter? I think it is unnecessary.

-- MOOSE (@IamJetstar) July 17, 2018

Banky W even dropped screenshots from WhatsApp chats just to further prove his point. That Babe must have really hit a nerve

-- FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) July 17, 2018

Jokes apart, Banky's reply had no teachable moments biko. Old Car is up for auction and wife ordered a new ride yen yen yen . He sounded pressed. Social media already fought your battle but you had to mess it up.

- Ezinne (@zynnnie) July 17, 2018

When I clicked on the Banky explanation piece, I legit thought I'd see four words; "go fuck yourself, thanks."

Instead I saw a man try to tell us he isn't as poor as he was made to look, leading me to think he's exactly as poor as randos made him look.

- Max 'Odogwu' M. (@MakiSpoke) July 18, 2018

Some have come to his defence:

People mad at Banky for responding to a stalker troll lol. Jay-z would've released a whole album about investment and how many paintings he has. Don't feed the trolls but each to their own... 🤷🏾‍♀️

-- Ada Campbell 👑 (@Adacampbell) July 19, 2018

Brilliant article Banky, you will be greater than you are today!

The idea that wealth is measured by the accessories a person use/wear is the reason some are foolishly broke today.

I like the references to warren buffet & Ingvar Kampard, i bet she doesn't even know the names. https://t.co/KZB1Zvy4Xw

-- Mousa (@MousaUthman) July 17, 2018

Banky W is a G to be honest... ..gave those girls a well articulated response they didn't deserve but needed to hear. Drove traffic to his website, created awareness for his project and gave them life lessons they will need to improve their lives.

-- Ada Atuonwu (@diaryofada) July 17, 2018

Banky W discovered Wizkid, one of the biggest artist in Africa at the moment.

Those ladies discovered the type of car Banky drove to a shop. Apparently, that's the biggest thing they've discovered in their life.

We really need to start emphasizing strong values in this country.

-- Arinze Odira (@CaptainArinze) July 15, 2018

I bet those same girls that stalked Banky W are the kind of people that assume rappers are richer than Gates and Bezoz

-- Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) July 17, 2018

While others think he revelead his genius with the letter

Banky W didn't have to respond to the video, but he has now and in the same vein created much more publicity for the car which will ensure that it is sold asap.

The way this man identifies opportunities for PR amazes me. Now I know why EME was turned into an agency. https://t.co/DwXF6mq3ev

-- Alawode Abisola (@Abisolathegreat) July 17, 2018

Banky W was obviously pained about that car insult because I don't see why he should be explaining his life history and how himself and his wife had already placed order for 2 brand new cars. You are using a 2008 range. Own up no body will beat you.

-- Kelvin. Igwe (Esq.) (@IgweOfficial) July 18, 2018

Finally read the Banky W piece and I'm wondering why people are saying it wasn't necessary. It is beyond a response to those douchebags. It gives an insight into his (economic) thought process, encourages prudence, promotes his blog, and would raise money for charity. Love it 💯

-- Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) July 18, 2018