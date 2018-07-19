Tanzania: How Tobacco Smoking Stalls Economic Development

MAIME Mushomi, a father of four resides at Lugine Village in Kiteto District, Manyara Region. Unfortunately however, he is currently undergoing treatment at Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) after being diagnosed with Esophagus Cancer.

Mushomi, 55 has been a habitual smoker for more than three decades, only to be forced to quit the habit last year, after being diagnosed with the ailment.

Giving his own account, he said he started smoking while aged 20 as a 'refreshment' while taking a rest with friends.

He didn't know that he was gambling with his life and one day he would be compelled to spend all his resources in hospital corridors.

To compensate for the habit that never paid him anything save for enslaving him and chaining in such an institution seeking medical remedies with no forthcoming alternative.

The man who is a farmer says that although he has smoked for about 35 years. He has been seemingly feeling physically fit and never sighted any sign of being sick.

"I have been smoking up to five rolls of tobacco per day and several cigars when I am in gatherings... I had never thought of quitting.

Except, when I am broke and the habit would resume whenever I have money," he pointed out in a regretting voice suggesting being remorseful.

He adds that he never hinted that one day any health hazard would be recorded from his puffing or tobacco taking lifestyle.

Because he was always coming across other smokers in his community who were physically fit. "I started noticing changes in my health including experiencing severe pains whenever I take meals.

I thought it was just a minor problem, but it worsened as days passed by and that forced me to seek medical attention," he adds.

Mushomi hinted that compelled him to visit several hospitals including Mvumi in Dodoma, Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Centre (KCMC) and later the Ocean Road Cancer Institute where he was diagnosed with Cancer.

"My relatives tried hard to convince me to stop smoking when my health deteriorated, but it was difficult for me to believe that, the disease I am suffering was due to puffing," he would say.

He said that he had been hearing people talking about poor health cropping up in their lives as a result of tobacco consumption. But still they were adamant to kick off the habit with consolations that they are physically fit.

"Eight months have gone since I became sick and I have spent a lot of money traveling, visiting different health facilities to secure good heath in return. After selling even some of my property to foot bills in them in vain," he further said.

Mr Mushomi predicament has made him fail to run his family like before. But only depend on his relatives for all sorts of alms to take care of them.

Despite being a chain smoker for decades none of Mushomi's children is also in the habit of smoking. Which gives him hope that one time they will pardon him and take care of him.

For that matter, he appeals to individuals, and institutions as well as the government to conduct massive campaigns to educate people on the health risks of tobacco consumption that would save the future generation from falling in the same trap.

Going by the name of Maime Samwel, his relative, who resides at Songambele village in Kiteto District, Mushomi's ailment has caused him to stop running his economic activities to spare time and accompany him to different hospitals.

"I have spent a lot of time and resources seeking medication with him also in different health facilities.

After doctors diagnosed him with the disease," he pointed out.

"I stopped my businesses which earn my family some income since March last year. When my brother became ill and I am facing difficulties because I have to take care of both him and my family," he says with regrets. He further says he spends minimum of about 5,000/- per day for his food and fare.

And that is drawing them collectively to live under the breadline, with no hopes of recovering soon. "My brother has sold almost everything he used to own to foot his medical bills.

And that is not enough still because he still expects to get family members' support that is meager," he added. Doctors told them pointblank that his ailment is associated with prolonged reliance on tobacco.

And convincing him to quit the habit has been a losing battle, he says. Tobacco consumption is very high in his area and that is many are calling upon the government to create awareness in their midst and public on its health risks.

Reached for a comment, The Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) Executive Director, Prof Mohamed Janabi, said that Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) including tobacco related ailments have huge burdens on the government.

He says health risks arising from tobacco consumption are many and points out that it includes a patient whose coronary arteries has been affected as a result of smoking.

Spending not less than 3m/-to pay medical bills to be cured, which is a burden to the government, society and the individual.

On his side, the Director of Cancer Prevention Services at Ocean Road Cancer Institute, Dr Crispin Kahesa said that the budget for cancer related diseases has been increasing in comparison to the previous years.

He says in the past budget, cancer medication as a result of tobacco consumption was 700m/-, but currently it has climbed to 7bn/-.

He further says that the government would be required to raise budgets for its treatment with new reported cases which keep on cropping up.

The Tanzania Tobacco Control Forum Executive Director, Lutgard Kagaruki referring to last year's World Health Organisation (WHO) Tobacco Day theme-Tobacco, a threat to development, said there is no country that has ever prospered from tobacco businesses.

She says tobacco farming and trade has declined drastically in developed countries, forcing the international tobacco companies to switch to developing countries to sustain their business.

For example she says, Malawi, a leading tobacco producer in Sub-Saharan Africa has the lowest GDP, with three quarters of its green land turned into the state of almost a desert as a result of cutting trees to cure tobacco.

Similarly, Tabora Region, a major tobacco producer in Tanzania, lost forest worth more than 20bn/-due to tobacco curing between 2010 and 2011," adding that: "While the average per capita income of a Tanzanian is 362,000/-and a Tabora farmer is 297,000/-."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) instituted the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), whose main objective has been to protect the current and future generations from the devastating health, economic, social and environmental consequences of tobacco consumption and exposure including its smoke.

She says that countries which have implemented the FCTC effectively have registered lower smoking rates. Including decreasing tobacco related diseases like cancers, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and lung related ones, which are the major non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Ms Kagaruki is therefore, calling upon the government to come up with an effective legislation on tobacco control.

A survey carried out at Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) and Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in 2009 showed that, treatment of tobacco-related cancers cost the country more than 89bn/-per year; while another study at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) independently in 2014 indicated that, treatment of tobacco-related cardiovascular disease cost the nation more than 400bn/- per year.

"These were studies limited at ORCI and MNH, implying that if costs for treatment of NCDs at all health care facilities in the country were to be computed, it is obvious that resultant costs would be enormous," Ms Kagaruki said.