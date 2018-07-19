19 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Mazibuko On Zille and Maimane - 'She Did It to Me and She's Doing It Again'

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Could the Democratic Alliance nurture young leaders with former party leader Helen Zille hanging in there? Lindiwe Mazibuko would know, because it happened with her, and she says it's happening again.

It was unambiguous and it was a bombshell amid speeches that veered more towards self-affirming, pretty-looking power talk. Former DA Parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko, now 38, dressed simply and powerfully in a black dress and black shoes, told how Helen Zille, the one woman she felt should have supported her, let her down, even undermined her. At the same time, there were many older women outside the party who supported her even though they weren't obliged to.

Mazibuko said current party leader Mmusi Maimane is now being subjected to the same fate.

Mazibuko was parliamentary leader for the DA from 2011 to 2014 and worked closely with Zille, who was national leader at the time and handed over to Maimane in 2015.

Mazibuko is back on the national stage with a bang after spending some...

South Africa

Paul Kruger's Grave Vandalised in Pretoria

The Federasie van Afrikaanse Kultuurvereniginge (FAK) has condemned the vandalism of the grave of Paul Kruger, who was… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.