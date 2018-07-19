South Africa: Mazibuko On Zille and Maimane - 'She Did It to Me and She's Doing It Again'

analysis

Could the Democratic Alliance nurture young leaders with former party leader Helen Zille hanging in there? Lindiwe Mazibuko would know, because it happened with her, and she says it's happening again.

It was unambiguous and it was a bombshell amid speeches that veered more towards self-affirming, pretty-looking power talk. Former DA Parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko, now 38, dressed simply and powerfully in a black dress and black shoes, told how Helen Zille, the one woman she felt should have supported her, let her down, even undermined her. At the same time, there were many older women outside the party who supported her even though they weren't obliged to.

Mazibuko said current party leader Mmusi Maimane is now being subjected to the same fate.

Mazibuko was parliamentary leader for the DA from 2011 to 2014 and worked closely with Zille, who was national leader at the time and handed over to Maimane in 2015.

Mazibuko is back on the national stage with a bang after spending some...