19 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Prasa's Khanyisile Kweyama Won't Let Kidnapping and Hijacking Derail Her Resolve to Fix the Rot

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Suné Payne

The chairperson of the interim board of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, Khanyisile Kweyama, is a veteran at managing the affairs of state-owned enteprises. Photo: SUPPLIED

Three months after being appointed chairperson of the interim board of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, Khanyisile Kweyama was hijacked and kidnapped in Johannesburg. Seemingly undeterred, in an interview, "Madam Fix It" told Daily Maverick how she plans to crack down on supply chain rule-breakers and getting Prasa functioning efficiently again.

"It's more an emotional thing than anything else," said Khanyisile Kweyama in a brief response to a question about the impact on her of being hijacked and kidnapped in Johannesburg earlier this month.

Details of the incident - including a possible motive - are sketchy, but a ministerial statement from the Department of Transport said that it had been informed that on the evening of Thursday, 6 July. Kweyama had been pepper-sprayed and bundled into the boot of a car and driven around for at least three hours before suspects abandoned her vehicle in Katlehong near the Kwesini train station. She emerged unharmed.

To date there has been no update on the police investigation or possible arrests.

During the telephone interview...

South Africa

Paul Kruger's Grave Vandalised in Pretoria

The Federasie van Afrikaanse Kultuurvereniginge (FAK) has condemned the vandalism of the grave of Paul Kruger, who was… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.