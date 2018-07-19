South Africa: Prasa's Khanyisile Kweyama Won't Let Kidnapping and Hijacking Derail Her Resolve to Fix the Rot

analysis

The chairperson of the interim board of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, Khanyisile Kweyama, is a veteran at managing the affairs of state-owned enteprises. Photo: SUPPLIED

Three months after being appointed chairperson of the interim board of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA, Khanyisile Kweyama was hijacked and kidnapped in Johannesburg. Seemingly undeterred, in an interview, "Madam Fix It" told Daily Maverick how she plans to crack down on supply chain rule-breakers and getting Prasa functioning efficiently again.

"It's more an emotional thing than anything else," said Khanyisile Kweyama in a brief response to a question about the impact on her of being hijacked and kidnapped in Johannesburg earlier this month.

Details of the incident - including a possible motive - are sketchy, but a ministerial statement from the Department of Transport said that it had been informed that on the evening of Thursday, 6 July. Kweyama had been pepper-sprayed and bundled into the boot of a car and driven around for at least three hours before suspects abandoned her vehicle in Katlehong near the Kwesini train station. She emerged unharmed.

To date there has been no update on the police investigation or possible arrests.

During the telephone interview...