Nigeria: Presidency Urges Women With Disabilities to Improve Themselves

The senior special assistant to the president on disability matters, Dr. Samuel Ankeli, has called on women with disabilities to always strive to improve themselves in their various societies.

Speaking at a workshop on women with disability tagged: 'Project Thinkable', which is funded by the government of the Netherlands, through VOICE Nigeria, Ankeli advised such women not to allow their disabilities to affect their abilities.

Represented by Ms. Juliet Gbefwi, the special adviser also encouraged women with disabilities to believe in themselves and to challenge themselves on what able women can do.

Earlier, the founder of a nongovernmental organisation (NGO), 'Steps to the Top Leadership Center', Dr. Teresa Nwachukwu, had called on women with disabilities, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to give their lives meaning by engaging in ventures to better their lives.

Nwachukwu, noted that women with disabilities can do more for themselves, than allowing their disabilities to make them useless, both to themselves and the society.

She explained that the aim of the workshop was to support women with disabilities within and outside the FCT, so that they can gain confidence in themselves, participate in the community life and empower them for better future.

"We are working with 34 women with disabilities in three thematic areas, leadership development, mentorship and community service. The project is innovative in the sense of its inclusiveness, with women with disabilities serving as both facilitators and mentors."

Nwachukwu also called on government and other privileged Nigerians in the territory to support and improve the welfare of women with disabilities, in order for them to be useful to themselves and the society.

In a goodwill message, the director, gender development, Social Development Secretariat (SDS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mrs. Hart Uja Agnes, maintained that the secretariat would continue to partner with NGOs to improve the welfare and potential of women with disabilities.