19 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ramaphosa - SSA's Arthur Fraser Precipitated Constitutional Crisis

analysis By Marianne Thamm

The man who has been placed at the centre of allegations of State Capture, former Director-General of State Security, Arthur Fraser, had prompted a constitutional crisis and had to go, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa in an affidavit to the Gauteng High Court.

Setting out his reasons in response to a DA application to have Arthur Fraser's transfer to Correctional Services set aside, President Ramaphosa said that Fraser had to be moved from his position as DG of the State Security Agency as his withdrawal of security clearance for the Inspector General of Intelligence, Setlhomamaru Dintwe - who is investigating Fraser - had given rise to a constitutional crisis.

Over the years, and also in Jacques Pauw's political best-seller, The President's Keepers, Fraser had been exposed as having run a parallel intelligence network the Principal Agent Network which unaccountably hoovered up at least R1.5-billion in public funds for numerous dubious and illegal activities

In his affidavit, Ramaphosa states that a month after appointing Dipua Letsatsi-Duba as Minister of State Security in February this year she had informed him that "the SSA was not functioning as effectively as...

