South Africa: Call for Closer Look At Mine Safety After More Deaths of Workers

More than 130 mineworkers have died in South Africa's mines in the past 18 months. Unions are now calling for mine safety laws to be altered to hold mine management to account through the enforcement of a fine.

Six miners died at the Palabora Copper Mine in Limpopo on Sunday bringing to 134 the number of mineworkers killed in South Africa's mines in the past 18 months.

Their deaths have once again raised concerns over safety on mines and has seen a heightened push by unions for an amendment of laws with the aim of holding managers personally liable for negligence.

In the latest incident, a fire is said to have broken out underground at...