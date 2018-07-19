19 July 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: YouTube Star Lilly Singh in SA

YouTube sensation, Lilly Singh, who goes by the name Superwoman on the video sharing site and social media, is living it up in South Africa.

The 29-year-old - who has over 13 million subscribers to her YouTube page - attended the annual Nelson Mandela lecture, given by former U.S. President Barack Obama, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

According to an Instagram post, Lilly also teamed up with the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project and spent time with women who are a part of the Obama Foundation Leadership Foundation.

Alongside a photo of herself and some of the women she met, Lilly wrote: "Thank you for the new friendship. These girls are so brave and smart like wow... the world isn't ready. It's amazing what can be achieved when opportunity isn't just for the privileged. This picture features a future astronaut, fashion designer, artist, writer and a fan wearing a red sweater."

After being spotted in Eldorado Park on Wednesday, Lilly has moved on from Joburg and is now in Durban, her Instagram Stories show.

Source: Channel24

