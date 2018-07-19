Nigeria: 'Opposition Members Ready to Join APC After Sheriff's Appointment '

Following the announcement of former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, as the Director-General of the Presidential Support Committee of Buhari 2019, several members of the opposition parties have concluded plans to decamp to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The National Secretary of the groups that formed the committee, Hon. Kassim Muhammad Kassim disclosed this yesterday in a statement after a courtesy visit he paid to Sheriff upon his return from Germany.

Kassim, a lawmaker from Nassarawa state, said the group had pleaded with Sheriff to disregard the statements from the presidency about his appointment as this was borne out of a misunderstanding on the part of the presidency.

He said, "The over 300 registered Buhari Support Groups that formed the committee have confidence in him (Sheriff). Also, there are some oppositions that have expressed their desires to also decamp to the APC with just the name Ali Modu Sheriff as the leader of the committee. We believe with his capacity and experience, the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019 is already a done deal."

"We also charged him not to be discouraged by the press release from the presidency because this was as a result of lack of understanding of the concept and philosophy behind the setting up of the committee.

"We call on all appointed members and the general public to consider the press release by the SGF as misunderstanding the concept of the constituted Committee. It is not a sabotage or a competition against the Presidential Campaign Council headed by Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon Rotimi Amaechi."

He said the groups came up with the support committee to show their support for the re-election bid of President Buhari.