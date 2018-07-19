South Africa: Minister Nhlanhla Nene Appoints New Advisory Board of Government Pensions Administration Agency

press release

The Minister of Finance has appointed a new Advisory Board for the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) which administers the payment of pensions on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) and National Treasury. The appointment was effective from 3 July 2018.

The Advisory Board advises the Minister on the administration of pensions as well as the performance, governance and operations of the GPAA. The board includes people with vast experience in pension administration, risk management, financial management, corporate governance and labour relations.

The new board members, who have been appointed for a two-year term, are:

Mr Joe Lesejane - reappointed as Chairperson

Adv. Muvhango Lukhaimane

Ms Maemili Ramataboe

Mr Beerson Baboojee - National Treasury representative

Mr Justice Tebogo Sibanyoni - Labour Union representative

Mr Krishen Sukdev - Ex officio (Chief Executive of GPAA)

Issued by: National Treasury