18 July 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Road Traffic Management Corporation On Arrest of Four Ekurhuleni Metro Officials

Four Ekurhuleni Metro officials aged between 37 and 44 years are set to appear in court tomorrow (Thursday 19 July 2018) on allegations that they conspired with motorists to defraud the state of hundreds of thousands of rands in motor vehicle licence fees.

The four, who include three senior clerks and a cashier employed at the Benoni Licencing Department, were arrested in a joint swoop conducted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit in collaboration with the South African Police Service Gauteng Special Projects Unit, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department's Compliance and Monitoring Unit and the Gauteng Traffic Compliance Unit.

Allegations against the four, three females and a male, are that they colluded with motorists to clear outstanding vehicle licence fees and penalties by irregularly registering vehicles in the names of unsuspecting individuals or deceased persons and then re-registering same vehicles in the name of the original owner.

In this way fees payable by the original owner are dumped on the unsuspecting individual or deceased person and the officials would receive a bribe for conducting these fictitious transactions.

It is believed that the state loses millions of rands annually in licence fees and penalties through this unethical conduct.

The arrests followed months of investigation in which the transactions conducted by the four suspects were carefully analysed. Suspected transactions include mainly the registration of light passengers and heavy load vehicles.

Investigations are continuing the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) urges members of the public who have information about this unlawfully practice and any other corrupt activity in traffic law enforcement to call 0861 400 800 to report. All information provided will be treated as strictly confidential.

Issued by: Road Traffic Management Corporation

