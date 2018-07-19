South Africa: North West Celebrates Harvesting Season, 20 Jul

press release

Hundreds of crop farmers from across the Bokone Bophirima Province will on Friday, 20 July 2018 converge at Waterford Farm in Mareetsane area to celebrate a commendable harvesting season in the region. This celebration follows a successful launch of the Crop Massification Programme which was aimed at giving farmers inputs to plough arable land back into production.

For 2017/18 season all farmers in the province have used 460 000 hectares of land to plant white maize, 120 000 hectares for yellow maize, 222 000 for sunflower seed and 35 000 hectares to plant soybeans.

In Bokone Bophirima, agriculture is the most important economic activity and government has over the years given it a priority to improve food security, grow the economy and create jobs.

The province is a summer rainfall area with more sunshine days and warm temperatures. It has a higher average rainfall per annum than the South African average and that gives it advantage for agriculture activities.

The event takes place in the Ngaka Modiri Molema region which is classified as a grain and livestock production district, and the event will feature demonstrations of the latest farming equipment and technologies with a variety of dedicated companies offering a wide range of farming services, equipment & technology represented.

Although harvesting is still ongoing many farmers who benefited through the crop massification programme are reporting satisfactory yields. Farmers will therefore gather to give thanks for the current harvest (Moletlo wa Thobo).

Issued by: North West Provincial Government