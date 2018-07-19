19 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Planning for Future Water Security in a Water-Scarce Environment

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Dhesigen Naidoo

By 2050, one in five developing countries are set to experience water shortages. We need to create a critical mass of capacity and resources to achieve higher levels of both security and delivery of water and water services, sustainable energy and food access and security throughout the system.

From a water perspective, we live in a "world of Cape Towns". That was the banner of the 2018 Water Week edition of Down to Earth, the signature publication of the Centre for Science and the Environment (CSE), India. The publication had its global launch when the water practitioner community gathered in Cape Town at the biennial Water Institute of Southern Africa congress in June.

The special edition magazine was explicit on a few pivotal issues. First, it offered an external analysis of the severity of the extended drought episode we have gone through on the back of the 2014 El Nino event. Second it illustrated once again the class diversity of the water scarcity experience in South Africa; in particular the middle-class inconvenience dominated the media coverage, masking the real threat of socio-economic stagnation on...

South Africa

Reflecting on Mandela's Centenary

In the predawn hours of July 18, 1918, not far from the medieval cathedral town of Soissons in northeastern France,… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.