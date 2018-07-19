South Africa: Planning for Future Water Security in a Water-Scarce Environment

analysis

By 2050, one in five developing countries are set to experience water shortages. We need to create a critical mass of capacity and resources to achieve higher levels of both security and delivery of water and water services, sustainable energy and food access and security throughout the system.

From a water perspective, we live in a "world of Cape Towns". That was the banner of the 2018 Water Week edition of Down to Earth, the signature publication of the Centre for Science and the Environment (CSE), India. The publication had its global launch when the water practitioner community gathered in Cape Town at the biennial Water Institute of Southern Africa congress in June.

The special edition magazine was explicit on a few pivotal issues. First, it offered an external analysis of the severity of the extended drought episode we have gone through on the back of the 2014 El Nino event. Second it illustrated once again the class diversity of the water scarcity experience in South Africa; in particular the middle-class inconvenience dominated the media coverage, masking the real threat of socio-economic stagnation on...