Liberia: ANC Launches Resource Center At Party HQ

Opposition politician Alexander B. Cummings is reserving his opinions about the diagnosis of the economic situation proffered by President George M. Weah though he believes the President's suggested solution would leaves more to be desired. The business executive, entrepreneur and former vice president of Cocoa Cola International, spoke on Tuesday, July 17, during a formal dedication of the ANC Resource Center at his party's headquarters on 24th Street, Sinkor.

He however promised that, at an appropriate time, he will offer suggested solutions that he believes, when implemented, would improve the country's bad economy substantially.

"With regards to the President's speech, l would like to keep the focus today on the dedication of the resource center and the smart TV, but at the appropriate time we will make comments on the speech. But more importantly we will make comments and suggestions on what we think some of the solutions are on the challenges we face in the economy, because we didn't hear many solutions to the economy," Mr. Cummings said.

Also, about the floods affecting communities around Montserrado County, Mr. Cummings said, as an individual and political leader of the ANC, the party would consider helping, but the Government of Liberia should have drawn out a policy or mechanism to help flood victims and create awareness.

Mr. Cummings also announced that the ANC has endorsed Dr. Henrique Tokpah in the Bong County by-election and Madam Josephine George Francis in Montserrado.

Meanwhile, About 20 computers were donated by the ANC-USA, to be used in the ANC Resource Center, as well as internet facilities, Smart TV for viewing in ANC headquarters on 24th Street, Sinkor.

"The ANC resource center is free, open five days a week, Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and we will shoulder its maintenance costs," Mr. Cummings said.

Mrs. Welma Mashinini Redd, on behalf of ANC-USA, said the gesture is intended to "empower Liberians and make them resourceful." She said the Resource Center will be managed by Mr. Dannie Jackson.

Mr. Lafeyette E.O. Gould, chairman of ANC, said the gesture might extend broadly. He also thanked ANC-USA for the support.

Political analysts believe that this is the first ever Free Resource Center to be established by a political party since the 1980s.