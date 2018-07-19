Tanzania: Premier Calls for Preservation of Cultural Heritage

PRIME Minister in the Union Government, Kassim Majaliwa has called upon Tanzanians to preserve cultural heritages for the benefit of the current and future generations.

He said Tanzania is still rich in admired unique arts, customs, and social behaviours, which should all the times be protected from damage, distortion, and disappearance.

Mr Majaliwa said this yesterday while at Makunduchi village, about 70 Kilometres South of Stone Town, where he graced the start of the four-day 'Mwaka Kogwa cultural festival.

He emphasized that 'authorities' from both Zanzibar and Union government should work together to see into it that the sites and cultures are protected for both social and economic gains of the citizens.

The Premier said that most cultures in the country such as Mwaka Kogwa remain important in tourism sector because they attract more tourists from abroad and locally and hence contribute in national economy.

Mr Majaliwa viewed the Mwaka Kogwa event before receiving some gifts (traditional head cup, and banana) from the Makunduchi village elders, where hundreds of people including tourists and foreign diplomats joined the celebration.

Mwaka kogwa is annually celebrated between July and August every year alongside Shirazi heritage festival to commemorate Nayrouz - the Persian New Year in Zanzibar.

Historians say the Shirazis were the first set of non-Africans to settle in Zanzibar and over time, their culture was absorbed and brought forth local names adopted by the native Swahili.