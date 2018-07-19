19 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Shanta Finds High Grade Gold in Songwe

SHANTA Gold has reported finding of high grades gold ore from New Luika in Songwe exploration programme.

The gold miner, the East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer, said yesterday that the results will be used to plan phase 2 of the drilling campaign at Bauhinia Creek East underground.

Shanta Gold said in a release that the second phase due to take place during the second half of this year. " Assay results have been received with encouraging results, which are currently being modeled," the release showed.

The new high-grade intersections are situated at depth and to the east of the historical exploration... , which included an intersection of 6 metres, averaging 43.98 gramme per tonne (g/t).

Shanta CEO Eric Zurrin said the drilling results provide further evidence of high-grade extension at New Luika's Bauhinia Creek deposit.

"The mineralisation is easily accessible from our existing underground operations and will require minimal capital investment, proving the high-grade extensions have been a priority for Shanta as we continue to focus on adding to our current mine life" Mr Zurrin said.

The objectives of the drilling programme at NLGM are to upgrade the mine's mineral resources. Shanta said the new intersections and the previous drill hole are all outside the existing mineral reserves and demonstrate the potential for continued high grade resource growth.

These drilling results are over a strike length of 80 metres with holes spaced at 40 metres sections. Core holes were drilled from level 830 inclined at between minus 41 and 61 degrees and averaged 158 metres in depth with a maximum of 180 metres down the hole.

The highest-grade gold mine in the world is the Fire Creek mine in Battle Mountain, Nevada US with a gold ore density of 44.1 g/t, the second highest grade mine at 22.2 g/t, which is located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, according to Investopedia.

Tanzania

