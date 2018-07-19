Tanzania: Minister Sacks Taesa Boss Over Incompetence

THE Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama has revoked the appointment of Tanzania Employment Services Agency (TaESA) Acting Executive Director Mr Saneslaus Chandarua for failing to deliver.

Speaking to TaESA staff in Dar es Salaam this week, Minister Muhagama said that Mr Chandarua has failed to oversee the agency especially in executing its core functions of creating conducive environment for supervision and provision of employment services in the country.

She said the agency is responsible for ensuring that employment services offered to the public are

improved, efficient and reach majority of citizens, but instead the agency has continued to work basing on 'business as usual syndrome' without any action being taken by the director.

"The government depends on TaESA in knowing employment opportunities created in every sector being public or private in order to provide employment to graduates, but the agency has failed to fulfill its duties taking into account that youth constitute 56 percent of the country's labour force and majority of them are job seekers," Ms Muhagama said.

"The fifth phase government is implementing various development projects such as roads, airports, construction of bus stations and markets, water projects, construction of hospitals, standard gauge railway, oil pipeline from Uganda and rural electrification projects but so far the agency has failed to identify employment opportunities emanating from the projects," she said.

Explaining, the Minister said among others, the issues which the agency has failed to oversee include to connect jobseekers to employment opportunities, coordinating, facilitating and monitoring cross-border placement services, collecting, analysing and disseminating Labour Market Information (LMI) to stakeholders and the general public.

The Minister was also disappointed with the performance of zonal supervisors thus directed the acting secretary general who is also Labour Commissioner to re assess them and phased off those who failed to deliver.