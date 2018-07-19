19 July 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Animal Parade to Colour Simiyu 'Farmers' Day

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa will grace the 2018 Nanenane edition in Simiyu Region, whereby 'animal parade' the first ever in the country is expected to feature for farmers to showcase best farming and animal husbandry.

Simiyu Regional Administration Secretary Jumanne Sagini said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the animal parade is an opportunity for farmers to learn and acquire best farm and technological practices to increase productivity in animal keeping.

"All is set for the animal parade at Nyakibindi grounds in Simiyu Region where participants are making final rehearsal for animals namely cattle, sheep, goats and some poultry," he said adding that animal parade, which is the newest in the country, is one of the big events at this year's farmers exhibitions.

He said with the animal parade, exhibitors will hold their animals and pass before judges where the best animal will be picked.

The exhibitor will then explain to other farmers and rest of the visitors the best animal husbandry practices that enabled to raise the animal and emerge winner.

Nanenane exhibitions is the largest agriculture event for farmers, livestock keepers and traders to showcase farm products, technology exchange, buyers and sellers entering into new deals as well as financial institutions.

Mr Sagini said preparations for 2018 Nanenane farmers fair has reached 75 per cent where more than 250 exhibitors have been registered with expectation for the number to increase in the remaining two weeks.

The eight day fair will be staged in the first week of next month.

He said almost all government institutions, local government authorities, farmers and traders are expected to take part in the national farmers' day, whose workforce is estimated to make some 70 per cent of the population.

On his part, the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), Director General Mr Edwin Rutegaruka said his authority has partnered with Simiyu Region to organise the national farmers' day in view of providing technical assistance.

"TanTrade will ensure the 2018 Nanenane edition in Simiyu Region records desirable achievements by connecting it to various local and international business partners," he said adding that this will be one way to support upcountry regions organise successful exhibitions.

At the farmers' day in Simiyu, Mr Rutegaruka said there will be one stop centre for business clinic where farmers, traders, suppliers of farm inputs will be attended by flying doctors from universities of Dar es Salaam and Dodoma to diagnose challenges and provide therapy.

Read the original article on Daily News.

