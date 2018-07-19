Uganda: Man Commits Suicide After Receiving Police Summons

A 52-year old resident of Mubende district has committed suicide after he received Police summons that required him to record a statement over a criminal offence.

Police has identified the deceased as Yusuf Muyondo, a resident of Kibyayi cell in Mubende Municipality.

Muyondo received the Police summons on Monday that required him to appear before the criminal investigations office at Mubende central police station on Wednesday. He was being accused of threatening violence.

According to detectives, residents have told Police that Muyondo reportedly became restless after he received the summons.

"On the day he was supposed to appear before police, he committed suicide," the Wamala regional Police spokesperson Mr Nobert Ochom said.

He reportedly threw himself into a valley dam and he died, Police said.

He left a written note, his clothes and documents at the National Water and Sewerage Corporation dam where he drowned. The dam is located at Kachamango village in Mubende district.

After receiving a tip off, Police detectives rushed to the scene and retrieved the body of the deceased.

They recovered the note, his clothes and documents which are in the hands of criminal investigations detectives.

The note he left behind read "Now that am gone, you can take my land".

The deceased reportedly had a land wrangle with his neighbours.

In a related development, James sebaana, 49 a resident of Kyaterekera cell in East division in Mubende district was yesterday found dead in a trench.

It is alleged that the deceased who was suspected to be mentally ill, fell into a trench that had water and drowned.

The incident reportedly occurred yesterday at about 10am. The body was found at about 7pm last evening.

Police visited scene visited the scene and recovered the body which is currently at Mubende regional referral hospital mortuary pending a post mortem and collection by relatives for burial.

Inquiries are at hand, Police said.