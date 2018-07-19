South Africa: Oscar Van Heerden's Lies About the IFP

analysis

By careful omission and deliberate lies, Dr Oscar van Heerden builds an entirely false and damaging case against the IFP in an article titled "A monarchy that makes a mockery of our Constitution" (Daily Maverick, 11 July 2018).

Why would a "scholar of international relations" write a surreptitious piece of propaganda? Because aside from being a scholar of international relations, Dr van Heerden is an old ANC comrade. But more than that, he is a trustee of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation.

Clearly he is aggrieved that I took exception when former president Motlanthe called traditional leaders "village tin-pot dictators".

Dr Van Heerden himself calls the constitutionally recognised institution of traditional leadership "outdated and historically backward". He accuses the Zulu King of being an abusive criminal. And he claims that legislation which has been legitimately in place for 24 years, which has been amended by a democratic Parliament and recognised by the Constitutional Court, is "unconstitutional" - because Mr Motlanthe says so.

But let me start with his lies about the IFP.

He claims that through the apartheid security apparatus...