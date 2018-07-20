Namibia: //Karas Pays Tribute to Gurirab

//KARAS region Swapo Party supporters gathered this evening for a memorial service at Keetmanshoop to pay respects to the late Theo-Ben Gurirab, former Speaker of the National Assembly.

Guriirab died on 14 July at the age 80.

//Karas Swapo Party regional coordinator described the late Gurirab as a progressive militant, and a hard worker who displayed patriotic commitment at all times.

"We have lost a loyalist, mentor and above all a veteran of the liberation struggle.

//Karas governor Lucia Basson said the death of late Gurirab came as a shock to the whole nation.

She described him as a person who was an icon to many Namibians, especially those who served alongside him.

Gurirab will be laid to rest at the Heroes Acre in Windhoek on Saturday.

