Namibia: 'A Giant of the Namibian Struggle for Liberation' Bestowed National Hero Status

H.E President Hage Geingob granted the honour of 'National Hero', and a State Funeral to the country's first Foreign Minister, former Prime Minister and Speaker of the National Assembly, the late, Dr. Theo-Ben Gurirab.

Ina statement released by State House this week, Geingob said that in terms of Sub-article (8) of Article 32 of the Namibian Constitution, the confers the honour of National Hero on Dr. Gurirab, who was born on 23 January 1938 and passed away on 14 July.

Furthermore, the President said that a State Memorial service will be held on Friday, 20 July at 14h00, Parliament Gardens and the remains of Dr. Gurirab shall be interred on Saturday, 21 July at Heroes Acre.

Meanwhile, a period of national mourning during which the Namibian flag will be flown at half-mast is to be observed with effect from 18 July until Saturday, 21 July.

Geingob described Dr. Gurirab "a giant of the Namibian struggle for liberation".

