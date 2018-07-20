20 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Lucius Composes Song in Praise of Chilima, UTM - Out of UDF Presidential Race

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Music icon turned politician has released a single in which he is praising and glorifying the leadership of vice president Saulos Chilima and his United Transformation Movement (UTM) and announced that he would no longer vie for the United Democrtaic Front (UDF) presidency but was reluctant to disclose his political future with UTM.

The release of the single has heightened speculation that the UDF member of parliament was set to join the trending movement whose leader is Chilima.

Banda, however, disclosed that he would not challenge the UDF president Atupele Muluzi for the party presidency at the forthcoming party convention in August.

"I wanted to contest because Honourable Muluzi was failing his duties as leader of UDF but now things have changed, he is now addressing rallies and has called for the convention.

"Previously, he concentrated much on his job as a Cabinet minister. This is no longer the case. He is now concentrating on his job as a party president and this is what we wanted," said Banda.

He said in view of this, he would not be challenging Muluzi but rather support him at the convention.

Banda and Muluzi fell out after Muluzi decided to take his minority UDF party into a parliamentary coalition with the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Asked about the song, if he really composed it, he said, "I like it, it is a very good song, it has a very strong message."

He however refused to divulge more information on his relationship with the movement, saying this was a story for another day.

Malawi

British Council Launches Project to Tackle GBV Among Young Malawians

State Vice-President Saulos Chilima's wife, Mary, on Thursday launched the British Council project to tackle… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.