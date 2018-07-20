Nigeria: Six European Countries Deport 29 Nigerians

The governments of six European countries Thursday deported 29 Nigerians for committing various offences.

The spokesperson for the Lagos Airport Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development to journalists in Lagos.

Alabi said the Nigerians were deported from Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, Norway and Lithuania.

He said they arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMlA) Lagos at about 7.35a.m aboard a chartered Titan Airways aircraft with Registration Number: G-POWD.

Alabi said, "This morning, we received 29 Nigerians who were brought back from Europe. They were all males. "

He disclosed that 28 of the deportees were alleged to have committed immigration-related offences, while one of them was allegedly involved in a police case.

Alabi said the deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) , the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the police.

The deportees were also received by officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The deportees were profiled by Immigration authorities and were allowed to depart to their various destinations.