20 July 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari's Re-Election Will Be a Walkover - Mohammad

By Isaiah Benjamin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Engr. Kailani Mohammad has said that all efforts to pull down President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 general elections will not succeed, stressing that the president has performed creditably well which will make his re-election easy.

Mohammad who has been a close associate of President Buhari since the days of the All Peoples Party (APP) averred that greedy and selfish politicians are behind the current insecurity to discredit Buhari's government.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, he expressed confidence that the 2019 presidential race would be a walkover for Buhari despite the alleged 'gang-up' against him.

According to him, Nigerians were shocked when cattle rustling, kidnapping and Fulani herdsmen/farmers clashes took centre stage to replace insurgency, all in the bid to discredit Muhammadu Buhari led administration.

"It is alleged that politicians sponsor thugs and hoodlums who are responsible for most community skirmishes and killings in the country that has sent many Nigerians to the great beyond," he said.

