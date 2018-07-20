A civil society organisation, Coalition Against Corruption and Bad Governance (CACOBAG), has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate allegations that part of over £3million allegedly paid by the federal government to secure the release of some of the schoolgirls abducted from Chibok and Dapchi towns in Borno and Yobe States respectively, had been traced to two bank accounts in another country.

Making the call at a press briefing in Lagos, the Chairman of CACOBAG, Alhaji Toyin Raheem, said information available to his group showed that foreign investigators had been probing alleged diversion of millions of euros by a local security chief as part of the payments to secure the release of some of the abducted girls.

The foreign intelligence, it was learnt, raised the red flag on how suspected proceeds from the over £3million ransom funds were stashed at Lamda Privat Bank in the Swiss-German principality, Liechtenstein, through some accomplices.

The local suspect, a Nigerian with Niger Republic dual nationality, was said to have worked with others, including a Swiss with Brazilian dual nationality, another Nigerian/British citizen, a Briton and an Israeli with German dual nationality.

Consequently, Israeli police was the first to launch an investigation and subsequently arrested one of its citizens and others for allegedly corrupting foreign government officials, in which the Nigerian security chief's name featured prominently.

The anti-graft NGO said foreign probe reports had established the true owner of the -GmbH bank account no. 32570021 with Lamda Privat Bank, Liechtenstein, under the pseudonym Auwalu Kallamu as the sole signatory.

Auwalu and Kallamu are said to be the Arabic synonyms of Nigerian names.

"CACOBAG is determined to see that the investigation on this matter is not stalled by any means whatsoever. We have trust that EFCC will do the needful and save us from the ridicule brought upon the country by the unscrupulous security chief, the fake Auwalu Kalamu. This is by exposing him and punishing him according to our law. Only this will prove to the world our seriousness in the fight against corruption. However, let us warn, that any attempt to sweep this matter under the carpet will be resisted by the mass of our people, and CACOBAG will take all legitimate means to compel EFCC to do its work.

This will not be limited to going to court to seek an order of mandamus to compel EFCC to investigate and release its finding to the public, we shall also mobilise and ensure all Nigerians in Diaspora to embark on peaceful protests at their base," Raheem stated