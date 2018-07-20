Nigeria: It Will Be Irresponsible of Me Not to Probe Fayose, Says Fayemi

Abuja — The Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Thursday in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said it would be irresponsible of him to return to power and fail to probe the administration of the incumbent Governor Ayo Fayose.

Fayemi who made this vow while answering questions from journalists at the State House after paying a courtesy visit on President Muhammadu Buhari, said probing Fayose would be in the interest of good governance.

Fayemi, who was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of last Saturday's election in Ekiti State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His threat to probe Fayose is however, an irony of sort as he was known to have ignored several invitations from the panel of inquiry constituted by Fayose, which probed his administration.

He was eventually found guilty of financial misconduct by the panel.

Following his indictment, a White Paper banning him from holding office in the state throughout his life time was issued.

The court has since quashed the recommendation of the panel of inquiry on the ground that Fayemi was not given a fair hearing.

But Fayemi, while threatening to probe Fayose and his deputy yesterday, said he would examine the expenditure of the outgoing government in the last four years.

"Well, l think we need to remove this election from personalities. This was an election that we fought on issues and it will be irresponsible on my part to come here and say that we will not examine what transpired in the last four years in the government.

"What was received in Ekiti State and the expenditures in that period? Why were we not able to pay salaries in the state? These issues should be examined in the interest of good governance. It is not about probing Fayose; probing Eleka. It is about not repeating the mistakes of the past and giving our people good government and how to do so will also involve looking at what transpired in the last four years," he said.

He also said he would be returning to power four years after he lost to Fayose of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to put together a government that would look into the record of the state, its assets and liabilities.

He also said he would expect the outgoing government to cooperate with him in the transition process, adding that the incoming government would engage professionals to ensure the delivery of good governance to Ekiti people.