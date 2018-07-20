Uganda/Kenya: Uganda Exerts Revenge on Starlets in Kigali

Nairobi — Lilian Mutuuzo's seventh minute goal was all Uganda's Crested Cranes needed to exert revenge against Kenya's Harambee Starlets in their opening game of the CECAFA Women's Championship at the Stade de Kigali in Nyamirambo on Thursday evening.

Starlets had beaten the Ugandans in three of their last four meetings including a 4-0 spanking in both a friendly and the 2016 CECAFA Women's Championship, but the Crested Cranes finally got one over their neighbors.

Kenya had also beaten the Ugandans by a solitary goal in the CAF African Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier in May and this was perfect revenge.

After going ahead early in the game, the Ugandans had more chances to score with Grace Aluka's 33rd minute freekick going against the crossbar.

Starlets who finished second after losing 2-1 to Tanzania in the final back in 2016 now have to win their next match on Saturday when they take on the reigning champions at the Stade de Kigali.

Another loss will dampen their hopes of clinching the title.

This year's Championship is being played in a round robin format. After facing Tanzania, David Ouma's girls will take on Ethiopia on Wednesday before winding down their campaign with a tie against hosts Rwanda on Friday.