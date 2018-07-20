Kenya: World Bank Appoints Felipe Jaramillo As Director for Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda

Nairobi — Felipe Jaramillo has been appointed as the new World Bank Country Director for Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, effective July 1, 2018.

Jaramillo is the outgoing Sr. Director of the World Bank Group's Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment Global Practice (MTI) where he led a global team of over 450 economists.

Since joining the World Bank, in 2002, he has also served two terms as Country Director in the Latin America and Caribbean Region.

Before joining the World Bank, Jaramillo served in the public service of the Government of Colombia, holding offices in the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Trade.

Under his leadership, the World Bank will continue supporting inclusive growth and poverty reduction through a wide array of financial products and technical assistance.

Jaramillo succeeds Diarietou Gaye, who has been appointed as the World Bank's Director of Strategy and Operations for the Africa Region.