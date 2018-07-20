Nigeria: Galatasaray, Fulham, Others Battle for Ahmed Musa

Turkish side, Galatasaray, have entered the race to sign Leicester City forward, Ahmed Musa, for the new season.

Musa who has been linked with a £40 million move to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia is seen as a versatile player who could play as a striker and as a winger by Galatasaray coach, Fatih Terim.

According to Turkish website, Fanatik.com.tr, Galatasaray who will be competing in three competitions in the coming season, are hoping to lure the 25-year-old to Turkey with the prospect of UEFA Champions League football this new season as a bait.

Musa's outstanding performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, especially his match-winning double against Iceland, has seen him attract several suitors during the transfer window.

Premier League rivals, Fulham and Huddersfield Town have also been linked with a move for Musa who has been touted to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

The Nigeria international joined Leicester City for £16 million from CSKA Moscow two years ago. He returned to Russian side as loanee and impressed again.