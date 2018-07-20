20 July 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Giwa Moves NFF Secretariat to Sunday Dankaro House

Photo: Daily Trust
The Nigeria Football Federation.
By Gowon Akpodonor

The President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ambassador Chris Giwa says the present executive committee will finally move to the Sunday Dankaro House at the Package B of the Abuja National Stadium next week.

Giwa made the declaration yesterday, when he led some of his Executive Committee members to assess the state of Sunday Dankaro House, which was completed over six years ago.

"I have directed the Acting General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme to call the contractor handling the job to resume work immediately, by Friday (today)," he stated.

"It is a good structure, and we must break the procrastination syndrome of moving into this place. That is why I want to move in fast before I fall into the same trap."

"We must move in as soon as possible, even if the work is ongoing. If we do not take the bold step, the building will continue to degenerate," he stated.

Giwa was conducted around the venue by the Acting General secretary, Ikpeme. Other members of the Executive Committee on the tour were Yahaya Adama, Otunba Dele Ajayi and Hon. Sani Fema.

Meanwhile, the NFF President, Giwa, yesterday approved the appointment of Deputy Editor, Sportinglife Newspapers, Ejiro Baba-Femi as media officer of Super Falcons.

She is expected to bring her wealth of experience to bear in managing the information of the team as they prepare for the defence of their African Women Championship title in Ghana later this year.

Giwa also approved the appointment of Sylvanus Ofekun as Media Officer of National U-20 team, the Flying Eagles, while Udeme George is to serve as Media Officer of national U-17 side, the Golden Eaglets.

