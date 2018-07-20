19 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Govt Fails to Pay Newly Recruited Nurses

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Some 33 newly recruited nurses and midwifery technicians at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre have gone for three months without pay.

One of the nurses said some of them are now on go slow at the busy referral hospital, saying they were living a miserable life as they are unable to buy food, pay rent and buy basic things in life including pay transport to and from the hospital.

The nurse said each time they reminded the hospital management the answer was that there was no money.

She said their colleagues at Mzuzu and Zomba central hospitals, who were recruited the same time get their salaries on time.

Hospital administrator Themba Mhango when called simply said he did not know the issue.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango said the newly recruited nurses were supposed to be integrated on integrated financial management system (ifmis) but this exercise was delayed due to technical reasons.

He said the nurses would be paid their July pay cheque along with arrears for the other two months.

Malawi

Rural Women's Groups Back Proposed Abortion Law

The statistics are staggering. Over 141,000 women and girls induce abortions unsafely in Malawi with about half of them… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.