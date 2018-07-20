20 July 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: British Council Launches Project to Tackle GBV Among Young Malawians

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyasa Times Reporter

State Vice-President Saulos Chilima's wife, Mary, on Thursday launched the British Council project to tackle gender-based violence (GBV) among young people in Malawi.

Delivered through sport (football) and technology (a digital platform to support human rights), 'Our Shared Goal' Project will target adolescent girls and boys from Mtandire, a community in peri-urban Lilongwe, Malawi, supporting them to develop resilience and combat GBV using a healthy inter-gender relationship skills approach.

'Our Shared Goal' will develop a bank of specially trained local Malawian Coach/Educators, drawn from grassroots Malawi partners who are already familiar with the issues faced by the young people.

It will also use a mixed-gender, paired teaching approach; Extend an existing youth-based app to provide information and sign-post appropriate as well as support services to a new platform which will increase its reach exponentially.

Acting Country Director for British Council Malawi, Farai Ncube, said: "Our Shared Goal represents a new area of work for British Council--sports for development--but not a new way of working. We are delighted to be able to convene such an impressive and diverse collaboration of partners, both from Malawi, Zambia and South Africa; that by coming together, we are able to do more than working alone.

"Working in the community of Mtandire, 'Our Share Goal ' aims to reduce violence against women and girls, increase gender equity and improve healthy inter-gender relationships between young males and females living in this community."

Executive Director for Tingathe--one of the project implementing partners--Sarah Lindeire, said: "There has never been a time in the history of Malawi where engaging young people to participate in peer teaching and learning has been more important. We believe that vanquishing gender based violence and child marriage is in the hands of young people."

To celebrate Our Shared Goal annually, there will be festival of the young people to value their place in the community and as future world citizens.

Malawi

Rural Women's Groups Back Proposed Abortion Law

The statistics are staggering. Over 141,000 women and girls induce abortions unsafely in Malawi with about half of them… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.