Malawi: British Council Launches Project to Tackle GBV Among Young Malawians

State Vice-President Saulos Chilima's wife, Mary, on Thursday launched the British Council project to tackle gender-based violence (GBV) among young people in Malawi.

Delivered through sport (football) and technology (a digital platform to support human rights), 'Our Shared Goal' Project will target adolescent girls and boys from Mtandire, a community in peri-urban Lilongwe, Malawi, supporting them to develop resilience and combat GBV using a healthy inter-gender relationship skills approach.

'Our Shared Goal' will develop a bank of specially trained local Malawian Coach/Educators, drawn from grassroots Malawi partners who are already familiar with the issues faced by the young people.

It will also use a mixed-gender, paired teaching approach; Extend an existing youth-based app to provide information and sign-post appropriate as well as support services to a new platform which will increase its reach exponentially.

Acting Country Director for British Council Malawi, Farai Ncube, said: "Our Shared Goal represents a new area of work for British Council--sports for development--but not a new way of working. We are delighted to be able to convene such an impressive and diverse collaboration of partners, both from Malawi, Zambia and South Africa; that by coming together, we are able to do more than working alone.

"Working in the community of Mtandire, 'Our Share Goal ' aims to reduce violence against women and girls, increase gender equity and improve healthy inter-gender relationships between young males and females living in this community."

Executive Director for Tingathe--one of the project implementing partners--Sarah Lindeire, said: "There has never been a time in the history of Malawi where engaging young people to participate in peer teaching and learning has been more important. We believe that vanquishing gender based violence and child marriage is in the hands of young people."

To celebrate Our Shared Goal annually, there will be festival of the young people to value their place in the community and as future world citizens.