20 July 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala Appointed Into Twitter Board

Photo: AfDB
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

A former Nigerian Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has been appointed into the board of social media giant, Twitter Inc.

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala, who served in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, was appointed alongside Robert Zoellick as new independent directors with immediate effect, Twitter said Thursday.

According to the Executive Chairman of Twitter, Omid Kordestani, Mrs Okonjo-Iweala would be an incredible asset for the company as it strives toward transparency in its global operations.

"Ngozi and Bob are distinguished leaders with unparalleled global perspective and policy expertise," he said. "We are confident they will be incredible assets to Twitter as we continue to focus on driving transparency and making Twitter a safer, healthier place for everyone who uses our service."

In her response, Mrs Okonjo- Iweala acknowledged that she is thrilled by the appointment while assuring Twitter of maximising its influence for the good of the global society.

She said, "Twitter is a powerful platform that continues to be used as a strong connector for the global community , and I 'm thrilled to be a part of the team.

"As we strive to build a better world for tomorrow, Twitter can amplify messages and drive critical conversations around today 's most important issues . I look forward to partnering with Twitter' s talented directors and leadership team as we work to leverage the power of Twitter for good."

In a followup tweet on her official handle, @NOIweala, the former minister expressed words of appreciation to the company for the appointment.

"Excited to work with @Jack and an incredible team on the Board of Twitter, a global platform that is such a strong connector of people and ideas," her tweet read.

