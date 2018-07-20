17 July 2018

Zimbabwe Independent (Harare)

Zimbabwe: In Pictures - Military Evicts New Farmer At Gunpoint

Zimbabwe's military, enforcing a government order, has forcibly evicted President Emmerson Mnangagwa's elderly cleric neighbour -- at gunpoint -- from a well-developed and equipped 250-hectare farm on the outskirts of Kwekwe in the Midlands region, the Zimbabwe Independent has established.

The platoon commander, a lieutenant, ordered his troops to occupy strategic positions around the property, before advancing and disrupting farm operations during the military-style takeover.

The soldiers then gave Moyo, who leads the Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide Revelation, four days to vacate the property, although Shiri had instructed that he should leave the farm within 90 days.

