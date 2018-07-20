Central African Republic: Rebel Leader Killed in CAR Communal Violence

At least three people have been killed following an alleged livestock theft in the crisis-torn Central African Republic (CAR).

A local rebel leader is among those killed following the clash in the Ngakobo village, 60 kilometres from the southern Bambari towards the border with the equally-troubled Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reported the incident pitted rival communities in the area, which is among regions torn along ethnic lines.

"This incident created mistrust between the different communities," a UN spokesperson said.

"Local initiatives are underway to understand the logic of this violence likely to excite community relations."

In another brutal incident, an outbreak of violence has been reported between the Muslim rebel group, Popular Front for the Rebirth CAR (FPRC), and the Christian extremist Anti-Balaka in the central city of Bria.

In retaliation, gunmen controlling the city engaged in firefights against the warring groups.

No injuries or casulaties were recorded but a vehicle belonging to the UN mission has been destroyed.

Conflict has characterised the Central African country of over 5 million people since a rebellion by Muslim insurgents in 2013.

Armed sects consisting of Christian militias and Muslim radicals control almost the entire nation and are fuelling disputes along ethnic lines.