East Africa: COMESA Summit, a Success - President Mutharika

By Daniel Kasondo

Lusaka — President Peter Mutharika has described the just ended heads of state Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) 2018 summit as a success.

The President said this on Thursday, at Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka, Zambia, when he interacted with journalists from Malawi before returning home.

Mutharika attributed the success to the groupings electing of a female Secretary General, Chileshe Kapwepwe, a former Zambian Deputy Finance Minister who has succeeded Sindiso Ngwenya from Zimbabwe.

He said through her attainment of the high office, it was a clear indication that the grouping respected gender balance within the region.

He then said the summit created a platform where the leaders discussed successfully on economic and youth development and women empowerment.

On the summit's theme COMESA- Towards Digital Economic Integration the president said Malawi has made big strides towards ICT penetration and was so far one of the best in Africa.

Mutharika said as of now the Malawi National Optic Fibre Backbone project was in its second phase that would see a lot of people in Malawi accessing ICT services easily.

"We are doing fine on ICT and the second phase will see a lot of people in Malawi accessing ICT and cell phone services with ease," he said.

