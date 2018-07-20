Kenya: City Askaris Demolish Roadside Stalls in Buru Buru, Mutindwa

Nairobi county officials descended on Buru Buru shopping centre with a bulldozer on Thursday morning and demolished illegal structures on the roadside.

The dawn operation also extended to the nearby Mutindwa market where traders found their demolished structures strewn all over.

The demolished structures included makeshift hotels, pubs, grocery stalls and car washes.

The operation caused heavy traffic on Outer Ring Road as Sonko Road and Mumias Road remained inaccessible.

Affected traders had been issued with warnings earlier this week to remove their goods from the structures.

Some traders said county officials gave them time to remove their goods before the bulldozer ran over their structures, while others said they knew there was going to be demolitions but they did not anticipate it to be this soon.

The demolitions are part of ongoing operations by Nairobi County to get rid of illegal structures along roads and footpaths. They were supervised by armed police officers and there were no resistance from the affected traders.

Last week, more than 300 traders in Fedha were affected after more than 100 structures were brought down by City askari's.

Nairobi Chief Operations Officer Peter Mbaya last week had said the exercise will be extended to Taj Mall area, Embakasi East village, Manyanja Road and Buru Buru.