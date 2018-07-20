Kenya: Exclusive - Here's the Prison Warder Who Ran Over KU Student, Dumped Body in South C

This is the face of the motorist who is accused of hitting a woman on Mombasa Road and driving off with her body for three kilometers before dumping it in South C, Nairobi on Sunday.

Sergeant Dismas Motogwa Gitenge was immediately interdicted by the Kenya Prisons department after he was charged with three counts; causing death through careless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop after an accident.

He was arraigned on Monday at the Milimani courts and pleaded not guilty to the first two charges.

Motogwa was fined Sh10,000 after pleading guilty to the third count. He was, however, remanded at the Industrial Area prison.

He is accused of killing Maureen Wambui Gachagua at 4am Sunday morning outside the Nextgen Mall on Mombasa Road.

A CCTV footage obtained by Nairobi News shows that the accused covered three kilometers in 58 seconds in his red Volkswagen Polo.

It further shows what is assumed to be Maureen's body perched on the roof of the car.

Maureen, according to her boyfriend, had spent the night at a party at the Nextgen Mall.