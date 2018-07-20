19 July 2018

Kenya: Chris Obure's Driver Shot Dead By Thugs in Kariobangi

By Hilary Kimuyu

Transport Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Chris Obure's official driver was Wednesday night shot dead in Kariobangi area, Nairobi.

The driver identified as Evans Omondi had parked his car at about 10pm when he was accosted by two gunmen on a motorcycle, according to police.

Buru Buru DCI boss Jeremiah Ikiao told Nairobi News that they are yet to establish the motive of the shooting.

"The motive is still unclear and at the moment it is very difficult to know what he had when he was shot," said Ikiao.

He added that the driver's phone, wallet and other personal effects were found at the scene.

"We have just started the investigations and we will give you any update as we get it."

A witness who spoke to Nairobi News said that the victim was approached by two people who were on a motorcycle and demanded to know if he had a firearm before they shot him.

Gunmen fled from the scene while shooting in the air.

The driver had just dropped the CAS at his residence and drove to his house at Civil Servants' Estate in Kariobangi when the shooting happened.

