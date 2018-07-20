20 July 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: President Has Flu, but On the Mend

By Tendai Mugabe

President Mnangagwa has had a bad cold over the past few days that saw him taking medication, but he is now fit, his spokesperson Mr George Charamba has said. Mr Charamba made the clarification yesterday after a picture of the President holding a packet of tablets went viral on social media.

In an interview with The Herald, Mr Charamba said there was nothing amiss with the President holding the tablets.

"He had a bad cold that saw him dropping off the burial of General Valerio Sibanda's mother, Gogo Yowana Kubvoruno, where he was then represented by his deputy, General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired)," he said.

"There is nothing to picture home about. The Meteorological Services Department has been giving us periodic updates about the chilling weather conditions. Even the President lives under the same weather just like you and me - they are also susceptible to cold.

"The President is back in form and that is why he is back on his campaign trail."

Yesterday, President Mnangagwa was in Kadoma where he officiated at the commissioning of the refurbished Kadoma General Hospital.

After commissioning the hospital, President Mnangagwa proceeded to address zanu-pf supporters at Rimuka Stadium.

Today, the President will address another rally at the Aerodrome open space in Mutare, before proceeding to Marondera tomorrow to drum up support ahead of the July 30 harmonised elections.

Early next week, President Mnangagwa will officiate at the ground breaking ceremony of the $4,2 billion Karo Resources Platinum project in Darwendale.

Almost on a daily basis, President Mnangagwa's schedule is busy with more than one or two programmes where he will be officiating at events largely aimed at resuscitating the economy.

