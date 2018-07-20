Kenya: Police Gun Down Two Armed Robbers in Nakuru's Pipeline

Police in Nakuru have gunned down two armed robbers who had broken into a house in Pipeline estate, stole and abducted the owner.

County Police Commander Hassan Barua, who confirmed the incident, said the two were among four suspects who had broken into the house at dawn Thursday and stole property before kidnapping the owner.

He said they were killed at 3am during a shootout with police in Manyani, next to Nakuru South cemetery as they tried to escape.

The two others managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

"The two who were among the four suspects who had committed a robbery in Pipeline were shot and killed by our officers after they disobeyed orders to surrender. We managed to rescue the victim whom we found blindfolded in the vehicle and also recovered all properties that were stolen," said Mr Barua.

NEIGHBOURS RAISE ALARM

Neighbours who learnt of the robbery called the police who later circulated information to their colleagues on patrol.

Police recovered electronics, mobile phones, computer, gas cylinder, and a Toyota salon car, among other items.

The victim, Mr John Kubaru, said his family of five members was asleep when the robbers gained access into the house after cutting window grills.

According to him, the events happened so quickly that they were all caught unawares by the four thugs whom he said were armed with deadly weapons including a swords and an axe.

Mr Kubaru said the four suspects demanded money from him as they collected mobile phones from the family members.

"I was not very much asleep when they broke into the house but they were too fast. I was sure of whom they were (robbers) and their intentions so I decided to cooperate with them," said Mr Kubaru.

The man said he was forced to gather all electronics in the house as well as other household items and load them into his car which was parked outside.

BLINDFOLDED

"They also dragged me into the vehicle and blindfolded me before driving away. After an hour's drive I realised that the vehicle had stopped. I also heard gun shots and decided to lie low inside the car," said Mr Kubaru

The suspects were dressed in trousers resembling a military uniform.

Mr Barua thanked the residents for sharing the information with the police which he said will help improve security.

But he warned those engaging in criminal activities to desist, saying police officers will catch up with them.

"I want all of you to know that the police are always alert and that we are ready to act on any criminal activity," said Mr Barua.

The bodies of the two robbers were taken to the Nakuru County mortuary.