19 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Six Court Bailiffs Lose Practice Licenses Over Gross Misconduct

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Diane Mushimiyimana

The Ministry of Justice has revoked the practice licenses of six professional court bailiffs over malpractices, according to a ministerial order signed off by Justice Minister and Attorney General, Johnston Busingye.

The dismissal, according to the order, took immediate effect.

The dismissed bailiffs were identified as Febronie Ayinkamiye, Epimaque Mutesa, Juvenal Nyirimbibi, Alexis Mutunzi, David Roger Sebahire, and Michel Muhire.

In a subsequent interview, Minister Busingye told The New Times that the suspension came into effect following the failure of the six bailiffs to comply with the guidelines and rules governing their profession.

"The suspension follows several allegations from people they served on different matters. Mainly, they were involved in graft, conspiracy, poor documentation and archiving of auctioning minutes, selling property at a price lower than the real value among others," said Busingye.

Previous reports have indicated that some bailiffs collude with some fictitious bidders to devalue property during public auctions and it has once been stated that they some-times collude with bank employees in the auctioning

Busingye added that for at least five months, the ministry conducted investigations on allegations and later on they were found guilty.

"The gravity of their offenses were compatible with suspension," said Min. Busingye.

The suspension is in line with article 44 of the organic law governing professional court bailiffs.

The article states; "for emergency purposes, the Minister for Justice may in the interest of work, suspend a professional bailiff from his/her duties until the final decision is taken for the alleged faults against him/her."

It is the second time court bailiffs are being sanctioned by the ministry.

In October of 2015, 15 bailiffs were suspended by the ministry over similar allegations.

Professional court bailiffs were introduced in 2011 to execute court judgments, as part of the reforms that started in 2014 to ease access to justice in the country.

Besides professional bailiffs, other non-professional ones mandated to execute rulings include local leaders, mainly at the cell level.

Rwanda

Rwandan Honoured as a 2018 McNulty Prize Laureate

Rwanda's renowned artist and curator, Hope Azeda, has been honored among the 2018 McNulty Prize Laureates, the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.