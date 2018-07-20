19 July 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Police Warns of Traffic Interruptions During Presidential Visits

Due to the state visits that started Thursday, traffic police has cautioned the public of traffic jam while some roads will be periodically made inaccessible during the high level visits that started with the arrival of the Mozambican president, Filipe Nyusi.

Others expected until July 24 are President Xi Jinping of China and Narendra Modi, the Indian Prime Minister.

According to the Spokesperson of Traffic Police, Senior Supt. Jean Marie Vianney Ndushabandi, the main roads that will be used by visitors are Airport-Kigali Convention Centre through Down Town.

"The roads will experience traffic halts as visitors use them during arrivals, returning or going for meetings. The rest of the time the same roads will be free and accessible," he said.

Ndushabandi asked the public to bear with the interruptions and try to use alternative routes or plan their programmes in a way that will be accommodative to these interruptions.

"Traffic police officers will be there to guide the public but still road users may move a bit earlier in the morning or even later evenings because we can't be very precise on what road will be busy at what time," he said.

He however said that most traffic halts on the mentioned roads will be during the day.

"Just in case of any changes, we'll let the public know," he stated.

