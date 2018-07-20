19 July 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: David Maraga Urges Youth to Uphold Rule of Law

By Faith Nyamai

Chief Justice David Maraga has appealed to the youth to uphold the rule of law when creating their life goals.

Noting the vulnerability of the youth, he urged them to rise above their challenges and be better citizens by participating in crucial matters such as justice and peace.

"Uphold the rule of law. Countries that have embraced the rule of law are moving forward in a civilized way," he said during an event at the University of Nairobi on Thursday.

LEADERSHIP

Industrialist Manu Chandaria said Kenya's future is dependent on the welfare of the youth.

"Dear youths, Kenya needs you to take over this responsibility. It is time to reclaim Kenya, my country, my continent," he said.

"If you do not take the destiny of this country in your hands, who is going to?"

Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Student Affairs, Isaac Mbeche called upon universities to educate learners on proper leadership.

"The university is the kernel of the whole grain called Kenya. And we believe that healing should be led by institutions," he spoke on behalf of Vice-Chancellor Peter Mbithi.



