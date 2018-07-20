South Africa: Eight 'Must-Haves' for SA's New Climate Bill

analysis

Last month the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) published the long-awaited Climate Change Bill for comment. Although legislative action on the pressing and complex issue of climate change is imperative, in its current form, the bill won't get us where we need to be: a climate-resilient country that complies with international climate commitments, with near zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

Climate change is the biggest threat to humankind and the global economy. Our own climate change response policy acknowledges that South Africa is extremely vulnerable to climate change impacts. The question is no longer whether it is necessary to mitigate and adapt to these impacts, but how quickly and effectively we can do so. Any new climate change legislation will be of little use if it does not urgently ensure meaningful GHG emission reductions and effective climate change adaptation measures.

Instead of responding urgently to the need to address climate change and making adequate provision for holding emitters and government accountable, the bill's focus is on creating a bureaucracy of government bodies, plans, and processes.

For South Africa to:...