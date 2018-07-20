19 July 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Eight 'Must-Haves' for SA's New Climate Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Nicole Loser

Last month the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) published the long-awaited Climate Change Bill for comment. Although legislative action on the pressing and complex issue of climate change is imperative, in its current form, the bill won't get us where we need to be: a climate-resilient country that complies with international climate commitments, with near zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

Climate change is the biggest threat to humankind and the global economy. Our own climate change response policy acknowledges that South Africa is extremely vulnerable to climate change impacts. The question is no longer whether it is necessary to mitigate and adapt to these impacts, but how quickly and effectively we can do so. Any new climate change legislation will be of little use if it does not urgently ensure meaningful GHG emission reductions and effective climate change adaptation measures.

Instead of responding urgently to the need to address climate change and making adequate provision for holding emitters and government accountable, the bill's focus is on creating a bureaucracy of government bodies, plans, and processes.

For South Africa to:...

South Africa

Khayelitsha Residents Install Their Own Communal Taps

Residents of Siyahlala informal settlement, Khayelitsha, have started to install their own water pipes. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.