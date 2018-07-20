Ugandan Court Orders Deportation of 8 Rwandans Over Illegal Entry

Court in Uganda has ordered police to deport eight Rwandans who entered the East African country illegally.

Grade One Magistrate Court presided over by Simon Toloko in Kagadi District in Western Uganda on Thursday said the eight were found without relevant travel documents as required by Uganda's government.

The suspects identified as Ivarise Nayiture, Topheli Ufutimaana, Fativa Njawendorohondi, and Tohofire Nijirimaana were arrested by police on July 16, 2018 at Kagadi Bus Park.

Others are Christopher Ngarukiyintware, Elizabeth Hatashimana, Sibobugingo Amiyeri, Focus Ntakyobitwaya.

After they were paraded before the magistrates, the suspects pleaded guilty to charges of entering Uganda illegally and asked court to let them return to their home country.

This prompted the magistrate to order Kagadi central police station to find means of deporting them to Rwanda.

However, one of the accused Uzabarera Jabi Yenzi was remanded to Kagadi government prison after pleading not guilty to the charges, asserting that he entered Uganda with clear travel documents.

The magistrate did not indicate when Jabi Yenzi would return to court.

When contacted, the Kagadi Resident District Commission said "it is normal to enter into the country but people must enter through legal means. They should enter through the immigration department".

Since January this year, more than 200 Rwandans have been deported from Uganda over illegal entry in what analysts say it's as a result of deteriorating diplomatic relation between the two East African border countries.

Early this month, a total of 72 Rwandan nationals that included 11 children, 20 women and 41 men were arrested and deported over allegations of illegal entry without travel documents.

On July 2, 2018, the Rukiga Resident District Commissioner Mr Emmy Ngabirano together with the police and other security personnel impounded the two buses at Muhanga town council where all the Rwandan nationals that had no travel documents were escorted and deported back to their country through Katuna border town.

In January this year, 72 Rwandans and 65 Congolese were also deported for illegal entry into the country.

They were arrested in a cordon-and-search operation at Bunagana border town in Kisoro District.

However, police charged 24 Rwandans and Congolese who were part of the group for allegedly being members of the M23 Congolese rebel group.