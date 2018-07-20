20 July 2018

Nigeria: Balogun Vows to Lift Brighton and Hove Albion in EPL

Leon Balogun joins Brighton and Hove Albion.

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun said he was looking forward to playing for his new club Brighton and Hove Albion and ready to "give everything" in their 2019 EPL campaign.

Balogun signed for the Seagulls from Bundesliga team FSV 05 Mainz this summer and was part of Nigeria's squad to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"The league starts very soon and between now and then it's about getting up to speed with everyone else as soon as possible," the Nigerian defender told the club's website

"Then I want to take it from there, but I'll give everything I can to improve what this group already has and play the biggest role that I can for the team.

"It's my first day [Wednesday] and I've just finished - I was really warmly received and it's a nice group.

"My first impressions were very positive, and I feel very comfortable within the group - they all made me feel welcome.

