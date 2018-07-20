20 July 2018

Nigeria: Rohr Experimented With Eagles At Russia 2018, Says Iwobi

Photo: The Guardian
Gernot Rohr.

Super Eagles striker, Alex Iwobi in explaining his lack of game time at the Russia 2018 World Cup, has stated that coach Gernot Rohr was trying a new thing at the tournament.

Iwobi who scored the goal that earned Nigeria the World Cup came in mostly as a substitute much to the chagrin of Nigerian football fans who had expected him to play more role based on his form with club and country.

More mystifying, was the last group D game against Argentina, when he was brought on with a few minutes left to play.

"It's not just me or my tournament, it's Nigeria's tournament," Iwobi told BBC.

"The coach didn't put me in that position because he wanted to try something new, try something else, so I had no problems because at the end of the day it is what the manager decides is what goes."

However, Iwobi drew some positives from the outing.

"We had a lot of hopes and believe that we could do well. We are very proud of ourselves and are going to take the positives of course.

"We are just unfortunate about the last minute goal that came against Argentina led to a defeat that knocked us out of the group. We are taking positives but we are very happy with what we did.

"The squad is young and we picked important lessons that will hopefully help us going forward," he said.

